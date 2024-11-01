Unwrap the Joy of Gift Giving: LBC to grant Christmas wishes through ‘Your Wish is our Padala’ holiday campaign

LBC Express, Inc., one of the leading courier companies in the Philippines, is offering its loyal customers around the world the chance to make their wishes come true this Christmas through its “LBC Your Wish is Our Padala” campaign.

Featuring over P1.5 million worth of wishes to be granted, “LBC Your Wish is Our Padala” is LBC Express’ way of spreading joy and making this Yuletide season unforgettable for Filipinos, inviting them to share their heartfelt wishes and experience the magic of giving.

How to join

There are two ways to wish and win:

1. Video Challenge: Create a 30- to 60-second video explaining your Christmas wish and why it deserves to come true. Be sure to include an LBC element in your video, such as an LBC box, office branch, truck, or backdrop, ensuring the correct LBC logo is visible. Remember, the more creative, the better!

Post it publicly on your TikTok, Facebook, or Instagram feed (not in stories) with the hashtag #MyLBCWish in the caption.

Don’t forget this last step – video entry registration! Your post will only be qualified if you submit your post link on the video challenge online form: https://bit.ly/MyLBCWishVideo. You can also scan the QR code above for the form.

Only entries that meet all of the criteria listed above will be considered valid.

2. LBC Padala Entry: Avail any of LBC’s ongoing promotions – LBC Kabayani Deals & LBC Moments Deals for the Middle East or if you’re in the UAE, try out the new IBALIKbayan Package service until November 30, 2024 to get a valid tracking number found on the topmost part of your LBC receipt.

Register your valid tracking number and contact details on the online form: https://bit.ly/MyLBCWishPadala. Promo & IBALIKbayan transactions from October 1 to November 30, 2024 are valid.

You can also scan the QR code above to access the online form directly. Please ensure that you provide all correct details to guarantee that your entry will be confirmed.

Winners will be announced on the LBC Express Facebook Business page and will be contacted through their registered phone number and email address.

Easy, right? Just remember: the more ways you participate, the greater your chances of having your wishes granted! One important detail to note though: WISHES FOR CASH OR MONEY WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED.

LBC will accept wishes from customers and video challenge participants residing in the UAE, Saudi, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain as well as Europe & Asia until December 15, 2024 only!

Don’t miss the chance to make your holiday wishes come true with LBC Express! Whether you’re sending love home through a balikbayan box or sharing a heartfelt wish, LBC is here to help make it happen.

For more details on how to participate, visit the @LBCExpress Facebook page or call the LBC UAE hotline at 800-522-111. For Terms & Conditions, click here.