Just days to go before Arabian Warrior hits Dubai

The countdown is on! Only 9 days remain until the launch of Arabian Warrior in Dubai on 26th October, making its mark on the GCC sporting landscape.

Aiming to establish a global brand in obstacle course racing (OCR) centered in the Middle East, participants of all ages and fitness levels can look forward to tackling a variety of challenges. The course includes 5K, 10K, 15K, 20K, 50K challenges, and a 1.6K kids’ race—all featuring engaging Arabic-themed obstacles. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or a casual competitor, there’s something for everyone at Arabian Warrior.

Open heats are available for those looking for a challenge, while the Age Group Heats cater to competitive runners. Additionally, an Elite category will showcase some of the world’s top OCR athletes.

Sheikh Abdullah Bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, spokesperson of Arabian Warrior, said: “This is a pivotal day for OCR in the GCC region as we launch an exciting, forward-thinking brand which will make a significant impact during its opening season and beyond.

“As a fast-growing sport, OCR events in the region have attracted thousands of competitors in recent years. At Arabian Warrior, we now want to take the fantastic work which has already been produced to the next level.”

Embodying the spirit of the region, Arabian Warrior celebrates Arabian culture and heritage while looking to the future. With an athlete-first philosophy, every aspect of the event is designed to enhance the participant experience, making these races highlights of the GCC sporting calendar.

Winners across all distances will compete for the title of ultimate Arabian Warrior for the 2024/25 season, with exciting prizes to be announced soon.

Each event also features a Fan Village with entertainment and a wide selection of food and beverage options for participants and spectators to enjoy.

Secure your spot today! Tickets are available at www.arabianwarrior.me. Sign up for free to become a member and enjoy a 10% lifetime discount on event tickets along with additional benefits.

For more information, and to become a member, visit the official Arabian Warrior website here.