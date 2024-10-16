TFT ReachFood

Dive into flavour at Creek Kitchen, Marriott Marquis Dubai, Jewel of the Creek’s exciting Nautiluna Seafood Night Brunch!

Marriott Marquis Dubai, Jewel of the Creek Unveils an Exquisite Seafood Brunch at Creek Kitchen, Their All-Day Dining Gem

Get ready to tantalise your taste buds at Creek Kitchen, located within the stunning Marriott Marquis Dubai! Starting 11th October, we are thrilled to launch the Nautiluna Seafood Night Brunch, a delightful dining experience that promises to elevate your Fridays.

Introducing the Nautiluna Seafood Night Brunch! Kick off your Friday feasts with a seafood lover’s paradise featuring an array of succulent delicacies, including highlights like freshly shucked oysters, Whole Poached Salmon from our Cold Seafood Bar on Ice, Lobster Tails, Crispy Octopus, Whole Blue Crab, Spicy Tuna Roll and California Roll from our Sushi and Sashimi Boat, and Seafood Shawarma, Local seabream and seabass,  Panzanella Prawns as main course favourites. End on a sweet note with desserts such as Caramel mousse with raspberry jelly, fresh fruit Pavlova, Mango mousse cake, Chocolate éclair, Blueberry vanilla bavarois, Raspberry cheese cake to name a few.

Brunch Details:

  • When: Every Friday, 6:30PM – 11PM, starting from the 11th October
  • Pricing: AED 245 (soft drinks) per person | AED 345 (house beverages) per person | AED 125 (children aged 6-12 years)
  • Family-friendly: Live entertainment

Don’t miss out on this vibrant Nautiluna Seafood Brunch at Marriott Marquis Dubai, Jewel of the Creek, where every bite is a celebration of flavour!

For reservations and more information, call +971 4 599 0310. Follow us on @creekkitchendubai

