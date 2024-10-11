Filipino Architects and Engineers to unlock the 4th Industrial Revolution (4IR) in AE Summit 4.0 

The Filipino Architects and Engineers (AE), a collaboration among different architecture and engineering organizations in the UAE, in its fourth year will be holding the Architects and Engineers Summit 4.0 on October 27, 2024, from 8 AM to 6 PM at Novotel Hotel, Al Bustan, Abu Dhabi, UAE.

This year’s theme “Beyond Boundaries: Filipino Architects and Engineers Shaping the Future in Industrial Revolution 4.0” underscores the transformative role that Filipino professionals play in the evolving landscape of architecture and engineering in the current era of Industry 4.0.

Experts from different industries will present the topics which include Fuel 4.0 (From Fossil Fuel to H2: A New Era of Industrial Revolution), Digitalization 4.0 (Digital Twin: Bridging the Gap Between Virtual and Physical Worlds: The Role of Digital Twin Technology in Architecture and Engineering Industry, Infrastructure 4.0 (Case Study: Smart City Infrastructure Development in the Philippines and UAE), Robotics 4.0 (Changing Dynamics of the Workforce: Humans and Robots in Industrial Revolution 4.0) and Profile 4.0 (Beyond Competencies: Unlocking Technical and Soft Skills of Architects and Engineers for Industrial Revolution 4.0).

AE Summit aims to foster professional growth and collaboration among professionals in different industries. This initiative is pivotal for keeping Filipinos abreast of architectural and engineering innovation and new technologies. It also provides professional networking and opportunities for continual improvement and advancement to global competitiveness of the Filipino architects and engineers working in the UAE. It started in 2018 where about 500 professionals participated in AE Summit 1.0 and came back with AE Summit 2.0 and AE Summit 3.0 after the pandemic.

AE Summit 4.0 is expected to be attended by around 100 Filipino architects and engineers working in the UAE, government leaders, industry leaders and other interested professionals. The Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers (PIChE) UAE holds the chairmanship of this year’s event with support from Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers UAE (PSME UAE), United Architects of the Philippines Abu Dhabi (UAP Abu Dhabi), Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines UAE (IECEP UAE), Pambansang Samahan ng Inhenyero Mekanikal UAE (PSIM UAE), Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers UAE (PICE UAE), Philippine Institute of Certified Quantity Surveyor (PICQS) and Philippine International Information Technology Alliance (PIITA).

“This year’s Summit does not only cover the digitalization, smart cities and automation, but it also includes hydrogen, tagged as the fuel of the future as well as the necessary technical and soft skills of architects and engineers in facing this new era of industrial revolution. It would be a day of learning, collaborating and networking and having fun,” stated by Engr. Florencio C. Lopez Jr., AE Summit 4.0 Chairman.

For registration, scan the QR code. For other inquiries, send an email to [email protected] or follow the FB page: Architecture and Engineering Summit and Linkedin page: Filipino Architects and Engineers Summit.