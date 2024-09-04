Tickets now on sale for SailGP’s 2024/2025 Season opening event in Dubai

Tickets for the opening event of SailGP’s 2024/2025 Season calendar, the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas (November 23-24, 2024) are now on sale.

Set to be a flagship event on the Middle East sporting calendar, the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas will see all 11 national teams compete for the very first time, looking to get off to a flying start as they embark on the season ahead.

SailGP CEO Russell Coutts said: “We are delighted to be starting our new season in Dubai, a first for SailGP and the Middle East. Delivering world-class, close-to-shore racing, Mina Rashid provides perfect smooth water conditions – especially great for our new teams beginning their journey in SailGP.”

Coutts continued, “Dubai has become a mainstay on our global calendar and this year’s event marks our third visit to the city. We look forward to putting on a world-class fan experience alongside our partners, and delivering new community initiatives that build on the rising popularity of sailing in the Middle East.”

Racing in front of the iconic urban skyline – framed by the Burj Khalifa and some of the city’s most globally-recognized attractions – Dubai has played host to some of SailGP’s most memorable racing action in recent seasons, including the closest-ever finish in SailGP history in Season 4. The 2024 Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas will be no exception, offering fans an exhilarating, up-close view of SailGP’s high-tech, foiling F50 catamarans in action on the waters of P&O Marina’s world-class Mina Rashid.

For the first time, SailGP will also have a four-week long training camp for all 11 teams taking place around the season-opener – providing locals with plenty of opportunities to see teams out on the water before and after the Dubai event.

As the title partner for the Emirates Dubai Sail Grand Prix presented by P&O Marinas for the second year in a row, Emirates Deputy President & Chief Commercial Officer, Adnan Kazim said: “Our home and hub, Dubai will once again welcome SailGP as the backdrop to kick off the season-opening races for another edition of absolutely exhilarating racing action. The city has become a permanent fixture on the league’s calendar and this year, we’re also particularly proud it will host SailGP’s pre-season training camp, which will see the best and brightest athletes and international teams prepare for Season 5. Dubai continues to be the destination of choice to host sports training camps and elite international events with its warm winter weather, well-equipped sporting facilities and world-class infrastructure, as well as iconic attractions and experiences across the city. We’re confident that one of the world’s most epic racing spectacles will get a strong start to the season in Dubai, making waves on the waters of Mina Rashid this November.”

Hamza Mustafa, Chief Operating Officer at P&O Marinas said: “P&O Marinas is excited to welcome SailGP back to Dubai for the third time. Hosting this world-class event once again reflects our commitment to establishing Dubai as a premier global maritime hub and inspiring new generations of sailing enthusiasts to this dynamic sport.

Mustafa continued, “We look forward to even more people experiencing the world’s fastest race on water at Mina Rashid, where fans are meters from the water as the boats speed by. With our cutting-edge infrastructure and hospitality offerings, this year’s event promises to be another unforgettable experience, showcasing the thrill of competitive sailing at its best.”

Fans can experience the event – supported by Dubai Sports Council and the Department of Economy and Tourism – through a variety of ticketing options promising spectacular stadium racing alongside true Dubai-style luxury hospitality. Additional information about hospitality, food and beverage and entertainment will be available soon.

Fans wanting to be part of the excitement are urged to act quickly to avoid missing out. Tickets are available for purchase at SailGP.com/Dubai.

Announced earlier this year, SailGP’s 2024/2025 Season calendar is the league’s most expansive to date, featuring new events in Brazil, Germany, Switzerland and Auckland, as well as a return to Great Britain.

With a confirmed 11 teams on the startline, the 2024/2025 Season will mark the SailGP debut of the Mubadala Brazil SailGP Team, who earlier this week named Olympic Gold medalist Martine Grael as its driver – the first female athlete to take this position in SailGP’s history.