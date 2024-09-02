TFT ReachNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Good news! Here’s when Global Village will reopen its doors this year

Are you ready for the return of Global Village this year?

Here’s a good news for you! UAE’s top multicultural destination for family entertainment, dining, and shopping, has revealed the dates for its highly anticipated Season 29.

Following a record-breaking Season 28, which drew over 10 million visitors, Global Village will reopen its doors from October 16, 2024, to May 11, 2025.

For over 25 years, Global Village has been a go-to destination for UAE tourists and residents, offering a vibrant mix of international cultures, cuisines, and thrilling performances. This season promises even more, including new cultural exhibits, never-before-seen entertainment, and significant infrastructure upgrades.

Fans of this family-friendly destination are eagerly awaiting the new season, where visitors from around the world will gather to experience the park’s diverse range of captivating performances, along with an extensive selection of shopping and dining options from across the globe.

For the latest updates and announcements, visit Global Village’s official website here or follow them on social media:

  • Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE
  • X: @GlobalVillageAE
  • Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE
  • Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME
  • TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE

 

