Philippine Airlines launches seat sale; offers lowest fares of the year

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is offering the lowest fares of the year for travelers flying from Dubai to the Philippines and to more destinations!

Through PAL’s ultimate seat sale, travelers can book return flights from Dubai to the Philippines starting at AED 1,350, with fares to international destinations from AED 1,000.

This limited-time offer is available for booking until September 20, 2024, providing travelers with the perfect opportunity to plan their trips at affordable rates.

Don’t miss out on this chance to fly with the best deals of the year. Book your tickets now with Philippine Airlines!

