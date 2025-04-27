Several dead, multiple injured after SUV rams into Filipino festival crowd in Vancouver

A festive evening turned into tragedy as several people were killed and multiple others injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd attending the Lapu Lapu Day Festival in Vancouver, Canada.

According to the Vancouver Police Department (VPD), the incident occurred shortly after 8:00 p.m. at the intersection of East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where hundreds had gathered to celebrate the Filipino community’s event.

“A number of people have been killed and multiple others are injured after a driver drove into a crowd at a street festival… The driver is in custody. We will provide more information as the investigation unfolds,” the police said in a statement on X.

The VPD Major Crime Section is now leading the investigation into what they described as a mass casualty incident at the neighborhood block party.

“At this time, we are confident that this incident was not an act of terrorism,” the police added.

Authorities have yet to release the identities of the victims, and investigators are urging witnesses or anyone with video footage to come forward.

The Lapu Lapu Day Festival, named after the Filipino hero who resisted Spanish colonization, was intended to be a joyful celebration of Filipino heritage, celebrated in the Philippines every April 27.

The police are expected to provide further updates as the investigation progresses.