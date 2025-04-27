Chelsea Manalo, fellow Miss Universe Continental Queens wrap up Thailand trip

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo and her fellow Miss Universe Continental Queens have wrapped up their visit to Thailand.

On Instagram, Chelsea posted photos from River City Bangkok, where she and the other queens proudly wore their continental sashes and national crowns.

Joining her in the photos were Miss Africa & Oceania Chidimma Adetshina of Nigeria, Miss Europe & Middle East Matilda Wirtavuori of Finland, and Miss Americas Tatiana Calmell of Peru.

“Be back soon Thailand! Enroute to the Philippines next, and I’m excited to take my sisters along with me!” Chelsea wrote.

The four Continental Queens, along with reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjaer Theilvig, are set to appear at the Miss Universe Philippines coronation night on May 2 at 6 p.m. at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City.