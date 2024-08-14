LuLu launches exclusive ‘Back to School campaign; announces scholarship and rewards programs

As the parents and children get back to their school routines, LuLu Hypermarket is gearing up to welcome students with its exciting Back to School campaign.

LuLu has curated an extensive range of learning essentials, cutting-edge gadgets, and school supplies at unbeatable prices. During this season, discerning shoppers can enjoy exclusive deals and discounts on school supplies at all LuLu stores in the UAE.

The one-month-long campaign kicked off with a wide array of school accessories from renowned brands, including the latest gadgets and technology essentials, laptops, and smartwatches, supporting students’ academic pursuits.

School bags, lunch boxes, and water bottles feature popular themes like Cocomelon, Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars. Classic school shoes from leading brands are displayed with attractive offers and warranties. LuLu also offers special deals on cooking appliances to make mealtime easier.

“This season, we have sourced a diverse range of products from around the world at competitive prices and ensured innovative value combo offers across our stores,” said Mujeeb Rehiman, Director of Buying, LuLu Group.

Scholarship Drive:

Lulu launches special scholarship scheme for the students with a minimum purchase of AED 150 from school essentials at any LuLu stores in UAE.

25 Students can win AED 10,000 each, totalling AED 2,50,000.

200 winners can earn 20 million LuLu happiness points.

In association with Dubai Parks and the Green Planet, offering 1000 free tickets.

LuLu’s CSR Initiative: Empowering Sustainability in Education

As part of the CSR efforts, LuLu launches two pioneering initiatives:

School Uniform Recycling Program: Encouraging community to drop off their children’s gently used school uniforms at designated points across LuLu stores. These uniforms are carefully recycled and repurposed, reducing waste and promoting a greener future.

Encouraging community to drop off their children’s gently used school uniforms at designated points across LuLu stores. These uniforms are carefully recycled and repurposed, reducing waste and promoting a greener future. Textbook Take-Back Points: Providing an opportunity for students and parents to donate their used textbooks, which are then redistributed to those in need.

These initiatives aimed to protect the environment as well as bring the community together for a noble cause.