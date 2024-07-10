The 2024 IIEE-UAE Mid-Year Convention and 17th Year Anniversary Celebration was successfully held last June 30, 2024, at Al Mankhool Public Library, Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The event was attended by 66 members of the IIEE-UAE Chapter.

Engr. Victorino C. Abejero, Founding President of the IIEE-UAE Chapter, delivered his inspirational speech.

The first resource speaker for the event was Engr. Gilbert Alquiros, with the topic, ”Waste to Energy Plant Setting-Up Maintenance Considerations.”

The second resource speaker was Engr. Arnie De Guzman, with his topic, ”Events Industry Power System and Introduction to Sustainable Solutions.”

Hon. Marford Angeles, Consul General of Dubai and Northern Emirates, delivered his inspirational message.

The General Membership Meeting took place right after the presentation of the technical topics by the resource speakers.

Following the adjournment of the General membership Meeting, the event was capped of by the traditional cake cutting ceremony.