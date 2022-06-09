Sumo Sushi & Bento opens in Mirdif Hills Avenue Mall, Dubai

Sumo Sushi & Bento, one of UAE’s Japanese restaurant chains opens its 14th franchised location in Mirdif Hills Avenue Mall, Dubai at Shop 20 & 22. This also marks its 18th outlet in the Middle East and Southern Europe. The Grand opening took place on 7th June, 6:30 pm onwards. Guests enjoyed exciting games and activities in the likes of Origami Crane Tutorial, Japanese Kendama and Live Food Carving.

Ms. Julianne Holt-Kailihiwa, CEO, of Sumo International Inc. LLC said, “Sumo Sushi & Bento continues to expand its business and franchise in the region. This is an exciting and proud moment for the brand to open its 14th outlet in the UAE. Japanese cuisine is growing in popularity around the Middle East, and we would like to think that Sumo’s formula of personal service, affordable cuisine and fresh ingredients have gone a long way towards making it the favoured choice across all nationalities.”

“The ‘Japanese food wave’ is here to stay and the developing residential area of Mirdif Hills was the prime location to expand the new branch outlet strategically and align with our vision to provide a happy and fun dining experience to its residents.”

Japanese cuisine has become a favourite of many because it is very suitable for those with specific dietary preferences and restrictions. The clean flavours and generous use of vegetables provide a sample of options for vegetarians and vegans while non-vegetarians can delight in high-quality varieties of seafood, meat, and spices. In UAE, Japanese eateries continue to grow in popularity because there is no lack of people who enjoy unique flavorful ingredients and delicious healthy fine dining in the city.

“Mirdif has always been a great mixed community of all ethnicities and nationalities and our food is just family-friendly to all ethnicities and nationalities. So, it just makes sense. We want it to be here for a long time,” Holt-Kailihiwa said on choosing Mirdif to open the new outlet.

On the likes of Japanese food growing among the UAE residents, she said: “They are far more receptive than before. It was not difficult, but it was challenging because a lot of our customers were Western Europeans, mainly people that travel. The Arab community was not familiar with sushi, and it’s just grown over the years. You can see how many competitors and sushi fans out there love Japanese cuisine which has become very popular today.”

Briefing about the top attractions in the menu, she said: “Some of our top sellers over the years have evolved and it’s changed. We have the sushi sandwich, which is Chef Tako’s, original creation, as well as the Samurai roll is his original creation. He has been with us for 21 years as Executive Sushi Chef.”

Holt-Kailihiwa also targeted Filipino customers who love Japanese food. “Filipino customers love our food. Love our portioning on the rice, which is very generous and it’s completely shareable. The role of the bentos is good for families.”

The opening hours of Sumo’s Mirdif Hills Avenue Mall outlet are from Monday -Thursday 10 AM-11 PM and Friday-Sunday 10 AM-11:30 PM with its location map at https://goo.gl/maps/umgJXH9QKENtGFTSA