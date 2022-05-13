Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant thrills diners with 7 exciting new dishes

When Filipinos and UAE residents dine at Tasty Yue Restaurant, they are always in for an exciting treat!

This traditional Chinese restaurant provides more than 100 exquisite meals made with quality and farm-fresh ingredients that will undoubtedly fulfill your dining desires.

And now, Tasty Yue Restaurant has launched seven new dishes that will surely thrill your palates. Here’s a quick overview of their new dishes that you can enjoy with family and friends for dine in, takeaway, or delivery:

Soy Sauce Chicken Hong Kong Style. Tasty Yue has mastered the art of infusing delicious spices within this chicken with a special distinct recipe inspired by Hong Kong’s famous dish!

Steamed Sea Flower Eel in Soy Sauce. This unique delicacy mixes the flavors of the sea with savory soy sauce that you will definitely enjoy with each bite.

Salt-baked snails. This light and hearty meal accentuates the flavors of the snail with a mix of salts and a few spices.

Cilantro chicken dumplings. Love cilantro? Experience and savor this distinct flavor that has been infused with this special dumpling.

Sweet and sour Chicken Balls. A tried-and-tested delicacy among Filipinos, Tasty Yue Seafood Restaurant’s dish takes it up a notch with servings of fresh vegetables sourced through WEMART’s local farms.

Garlic Roasted Mussels. Savor the fresh taste of the sea fused with roasted garlics in this must-try dish.

Cordyceps Flower stewed Pigeon. Another unique new delicacy gives out a sweet and delicious taste and nourishes your body with its mix of vegetables and meats at the same time.

Tasty Yue Restaurant is located next to the WEMART DIP branch at Darwish Bin Ahmed & Sons Building, Shop 2-1, Dubai Investment Park 1 – Dubai.

Customers who prefer to eat at home can have their favorite dishes delivered to their doorstep by ordering via WeChat at +971 50 843 0678 or WhatsApp at +971 50 843 0678.

Enjoy a free delivery fee with a minimum spend of AED 48 per order if the delivery location is within five kilometers of the restaurant. A delivery fee of only AED 8 will be charged for locations beyond five kilometers.

