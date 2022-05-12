Fulfill your summer travel bucket list at Pampanga’s Alviera

Unique facilities and active spaces are launching this month in Porac, Pampanga’s Alviera, to allow outdoor enthusiasts to discover the region’s hidden jewels.

The estate is launching its EXPLORAC campaign – combining the terms ‘Explore’ and ‘Porac’, which gives guests unique outdoor experiences for all ages in the 1,800-hectare Alviera estate, one of the country’s largest integrated mixed-use estates by Ayala Land and Leonio Land.

Outdoor enthusiasts will enjoy the Sandbox, a 2-hectare one-of-a-kind adventure park that offers a variety of activities.

Experience the 10-meter Giant Swing, which launches guests into a thrilling trip into the sky, as well as the core-engaging Aerial Walk, where groups may set a fun race challenge with friends or family, or a personal endurance test for single visitors.

The Sandbox also houses the Splash Tub, which has 11 water-oriented obstacle courses such as the Ball Traverse, Over-and-Under, and Wreckers, which may test anyone’s balancing abilities as they walk on the slick surfaces.

A lounge pool with Instagram-worthy inflatables is located within the facility and is ideal for taking rests after a long marathon or simply snapping selfies.

Alviera also includes activities for those who wish to experience Pampanga’s natural beauty. The Alviera Bike Trails, which are available to the public and feature picturesque routes intended for trail and gravel bikes, promise to provide enjoyment and adventure for cyclists of all ages and ability levels.

This 5-kilometer track features multi-terrain routes ranging from recreational trips to more rigorous cycling trials, making it ideal for weekend rides. Motorists have plenty to look forward to in Alviera as well.

The estate is currently home to the KTM Off Road Track, a 3-hectare motocross circuit that holds off-road events and training programs complete with obstacle courses and facilities.

Alviera features places where one may just bathe in nature for those who wish to calm down and unwind for the weekend. Greenscapes, an area with a flowers field, vertiver and tree farms, and an ornamental plant nursery, is where visitors may enjoy the sight of greens. There is plenty of space for family and friends to meet and relax with an open grass, a lounge area, and picnic areas.

Are you planning a more formal gathering? The estate also houses the world-class Alviera Country Club, which includes multi-purpose function and conference rooms available for hire for meetings and special events. The Club boasts lush open areas and breathtaking mountain vistas, making each gathering feel like an intimate encounter with Mother Nature herself.

With its diverse options, EXPLORAC gets you closer to the beauty and wonder of the local area the Alviera way—through urban living in nature. Whether you choose to slow down or speed up, EXPLORAC allows you to reconnect with the nature while also energizing the local community of Pampanga.

