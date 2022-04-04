TFT ReachFood

4 Course Set Iftar Menu for AED 59 per person at Dhaba Lane

Break your fast with a lavish 4-course Ramadan Special meal at a popular home-grown Punjabi restaurant that celebrates the tradition of Indian Dhabas.

Dhaba Lane is setting you in a feast for Iftar with assorted dates, RoohAfza, and Fruit platter to break your fast, followed by a four-course set menu meal that includes cold starters, hot starters, main course and desserts with dum biryani rice and assorted bread for AED 59 per person (Veg & Non-Veg) available throughout Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr from 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm.

When: Ramadan and EID Al Fitr, starting from 1st April (6:00 pm to 9:00 pm)

What: 4 Course Set Menu Meal at AED 59 per person (Veg & Non-Veg)

Where: Available at Dhaba Lane Karama (043583554) and Garhoud (042237233)

Instagram : Dhaba Lane

