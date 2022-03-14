TFT ReachFood

Savor dishes inspired by kitchens of India from North to South at Jehangir’s

Filipinos in search of a variety of Indian flavors can now visit this new restaurant in Dubai has captured the essence of delicious cuisine spanning North to South: Jehangir’s

Located at the M Square Building – Shop No. 5 – Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St – Al Mankhool – Dubai, Jehangir’s restaurant provides a taste of the iconic “Mughlai cuisine” where each and every customer is treated like royalty with dishes meant to be served to kings!

A Mughlai meal course is an exquisite array of flavors known for its rich creamy texture and remarkable aroma of fresh rich spices. Each customer will enjoy a regal Mughal dining experience in a unique and personalised manner.

Each dish gives a burst of spices with each bite with special such as the Kozhi Uliyarthiyatu that serves up delicious Pan roasted chicken masala wrapped in banana leaf finished in oven with gun powder paratha.⁠ Their Zafrani Jhinga presents huge servings of prawns freshly-caught from the sea infused with delicious spices that you will definitely enjoy.

Another menu item you shouldn’t miss is their delicious and mouth-watering version of their biryani – available in a variety of meats and flavors as per your preferences.

They also serve delicious drinks, mocktails such as their refreshing and fruit ‘Amazonia’ drink, and of course, their very own version of the Indian classic favorite “Pani se Puri Tak” in a colourful plated presentation that entices the eyes and thrills the palate at the same time.

Jehangir’s recently opened their newest branch at M Square Building – Shop No. 5 – Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St – Al Mankhool – Dubai.

To reserve your table:

Whatsapp: 0505808191
Call: 04 286 3133⁠

Apart from their Dubai branch, Jehangir’s also has their original branch in Al Ain located Opp to VOX Cinemas, Level 1 Al Jimi Mall, Hamdan bin Mohammad Street, Al Jimi, Al Ain, UAE.

Inspired by the majestic court of the great Mughal Emperor Jehangir, the restaurant has been designed as a modern-day darbar of the Indian ruler where the royalties and aristocrats of the past are replaced by the discerning diners of today. Every dish at Jehangir’s blends the finest ingredients with skilful expertise to create the most aromatic and flavourful servings. The passion that Jehangir had for exceptional cuisine is brought alive at this extraordinary destination that aims to be one of the leading Mughlai restaurants for elevated casual dining in Al Ain and the UAE.

