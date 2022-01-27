HANDS ON REVIEW: Huawei P50 Pro packs impressive photography features, seamless performance

Overseas Filipinos based in the UAE and in many other countries who aim to grab a smartphone equipped with state-of-the-art photo and video lenses, sleek design, smooth software performance, and blazing fast charging speeds can find all of these in Huawei’s newly-released P50 Pro.

The smartphone giant officially launched its P50 Pro and P50 Pocket across the UAE and its global markets on the final week of January, with residents from the UAE and the Middle East getting a first glimpse of the two smartphones in a grand launch event that took place in Riyadh last January 26.

Sleek design

The Huawei P50 Pro is available in two colors: Cocoa Gold and Golden Black. Out of the box, the first thing that Filipinos will notice on the mobile phone’s left hand side is its unique circular ring camera layout that houses its Leica-powered lenses.

Volume knockers and power buttons are found on the right hand side, and replaces the traditional three button set up with gestures that the user can easily do by using the Huawei P50 Pro’s curved, ergonomic edges. In terms of size, Huawei P50 Pro is comfortable and lightweight, measuring only 6.6 inches and is just below 200 grams.

Capture your best moments

It’s no secret that the first thing that Filipinos check when scouting for new smartphones is its camera capabilities – and the Huawei P50 Pro’s state-of-the-art camera lenses are sure to impress.

Huawei takes pride in its XD Optics and Dual-Matrix Camera systems that essentially captures the colors and finer details of each photo you take. The rear camera sports a quad camera set up including a 50MP main shooter, 64 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3.5x optical zoom, 13 MP ultrawide lens and a dedicated 40 MP monochrome mode for classy black and white photos. Meanwhile, selfie lovers will enjoy Huawei P50 Pro’s 13MP wide camera that captures entire groups of friends in one go.

The Huawei P50 Pro also packs a punch in its video recording capabilities of up to 4K video resolution. In addition, it also sports a wide range of pre-installed functions in its ‘more’ setting such as the Monochrome feature, dual view, and the new ‘Story Creator’.

Cutting edge software and battery performance

Huawei PH50 Pro sports an impressive OLED screen with over 1B colors and a 120Hz refresh rate powered by a Snapdragon 888 4G chipset. With an 8GB RAM and 256 GB memory, this will help ease both system and storage heavy software as users need not worry about any laggy performances and switching in between apps. It will also help users who love to take photos and videos and store them within their phones without having to worry about transferring their files often.

However, the only thing that the mobile phone lacks at present is the availability of all software related to Google. This includes Gmail, Youtube, Google Playstore, Google Drive, Google Photos and other similar software, due to an ongoing US trade ban. Huawei makes up for this lack of Google services with its very own integrated AppGallery where you can download all of the familiar social media (Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok), gaming (Mobile Legends, PUBG, Genshin Impact), as well as other quality-of-life improvement apps that you love.

While its only sports a 4360 mAh battery, Huawei makes up for this with two fast charging features: a 66W fast charging with its wired from-the-box super charger, as well as a 50W wireless charging capability.

In the UAE, the Huawei P50 Pro will be available for AED 3,999. Those who pre-order in the UAE from January 27 will get gifts worth AED 1,359.

Meanwhile, the Huawei P50 Pocket comes at AED 5,099 while the Huawei P50 Pocket Premium Edition is priced at AED 6,299. Pre-order for these phones will include gifts worth AED 1,959 from Huawei’s e-shop, the Huawei Experience Stores, and from selected retailers.