Relax with the fresh views of the bayside at Palm Beach West

One of the many experiences that most UAE-based OFWs wish to enjoy in the Philippines is that calming views that a beach provides, but they also know that it’s more practical to invest somewhere nearby urban areas for their children’s future use – especially if they have a growing family.

Palm Beach West, one of Federal Land’s latest property ventures, strikes that delicate balance where OFWs can still experience premium bayside views, while still enjoying the benefits of living in an urban area.

Located at the heart of Pasay by the Manila Bay area, Palm Beach West will open up the mornings of OFWs and their families to vibrant sceneries where the sun and the skies meet by the sea. Resort-inspired amenities are readily available nearby your home including a pool deck, Al Fresco area, garden lanai and pavilions, meditation gardens, kiddie play areas, and more.

“We say that in Palm Beach West, ‘life is always sunny’ because our amenities allow our residents to enjoy the outdoors,” said Federal Land Sales group head Margarita Saenz-Resurreccion.

Those who love to stay indoors will also enjoy Palm Beach West’s intimate reading lounges, function rooms, fitness gyms, game room, as well as its kiddie play area and day care.

Security will also 24/7 within your new home at Palm Beach West as the building will be fitted with a 24-hour Security and Maintenance team, CCTV systems at the lobby and elevator cars, Fire Detection and Alarm Systems (FDAS), as well as an Automatic Fire Suppression System (AFSS).

This midrise condominium will also have a masterplanned community – the Metro Park, which will be developed in the coming years to include hospitals and medical institutions, schools, commercial establishments, residential complexes, and more.

Its strategic location at Pasay places it nearby several key areas where your family will stay connected in nearby urban areas of EDSA, Roxas Boulevard, and Sen. Gil Puyat Avenue as well as at recreational areas including SM Mall of Asia, Blue Bay Walk, Ocean Park, Resorts World Manila, City of Dreams Manila, and Solaire Resort and Casino to name a few.

Developed by Federal Land Inc. (FLI), Palm Beach West will be a four-tower development designed for OFWs to enjoy the best of both worlds: the relaxing views of the bayside and the bustling cities for their needs at work and their families in the Philippines.

Filipinos interested to find out more about Federal Land’s Palm Beach West can inquire at: [email protected]