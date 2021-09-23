Dubai-based church group to reunite and celebrate 11th Christmas this September 25

A church in the UAE is set to join hands and reunite once again with a festive celebration of Christmas that will take place this September 25, 2021.

The Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ, Philippines, Inc. in Dubai will gather their members together from Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah, and Dubai to celebrate in Landmark Premier Hotel, Dubai.

Middle East Administrator Rev. Fr. Roldan Tabalbag Magliba shared that their celebration in the year 2020 was their largest virtual gathering to date and that this year’s occasion brings them back to their joyous get-together of their members from different parts of UAE.

“Noong nakaraang taon matiwasay at masaya naming naidaos ang aming kapaskuhan sa pamamagitan ng Zoom Meeting na dinaluhan ng mga miyembro mula sa UAE. Isa sa pangunahing pagkakaiba ng pagdiriwang ng kapaskuhan ngaung taong 2021 at taong 2020 ay ang pagkakataong makapagdiwang ng sama-sama at personal naming magkakapatid sa pananampalataya sa loob ng mahigit isang taon dahil sa pandemya,” said Fr. Magliba.

This 2021, the church will be celebrating its 11th year of organizing Christmas every 25th of September which also coincides with the 100th birthday of their Supreme Pontiff and Founder, Mons. Dr. Rufino S. Magliba.

“Ngayong taon, sa darating na Setyembre 24, 2021 ay aming ipagdiriwang ang ika-100 kaarawan ng aming founder at ang aming kapaskuhan sa Landmark Premier Hotel na sa patnubay ng Diyos ay face-to-face na para makasama na muli namin ang aming mga kapatid sa pananampalataya,” shared Fr. Magliba.

The church will also mark their 66th year Church’s Founding Anniversary this September 27, 2021 at their main Church located at Barangay Magliba, San Fabian, Pangasinan.

Prior to their celebrations this September 24, the church also held their Misa de Gallo (nine morning masses) from September 17 to 24.

Fr. Magliba said that they have prepared fun-filled activities following their Holy Mass and Flower Offering. The church members will enjoy a sumptuous lunch buffet followed by a Christmas Program that includes exchange gifts, intermission numbers, raffle draws, games, and of course – Christmas Caroling and many more surprises in store.

The Crusaders of the Divine Church of Christ, Phil., Inc. is the only religion that celebrates Christmas in September which coincides with the birthday of the church members’ founder and the founding anniversary.