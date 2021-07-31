Orange Hub opens at Al Dhafra Mall in Bada Zayed, Abu Dhabi

UAE-based family-friendly indoor entertainment centre Orange Hub opened the doors of its newest branch at the Al Dhafra Mall in Bada Zayed on July 17, 2021. Located on the ground level of the mall, the new Orange Hub facility spans across approximately 9,700 sqft (900 sqm). This is the third Orange Hub facility in the UAE, following the centres at Al Wahda Mall and Mall of Umm Al Quwain.

The new Orange Hub facility at Bada Zayed was inaugurated on July 17 by prominent dignitaries including Major Mohammed Alameri, Traffic Department; Saif Al Mazroui, Aldahfrah Municipality and Hamad Obaid Hamad Al Mutawa Al Dhaheri, Sponsor. Also present on the occasion were Shifa Yusuffali, CEO of IdeaCrate Edutainment Company, Orange Hub team members and loyal patrons and guests.

Part of the IdeaCrate Edutainment Company, Orange Hub is built to offer an environment where families can have a fun day out. From games, rides and attractions, coupled with a café, there is something for everyone. The new facility houses 49 amusement offerings. These include rides such as Bumper Car and Mini Jet; a Virtual Reality Simulator; Interactive, Skill, Novelty, Shooting and Redemption Games; and even a Soft Play Area. In addition, there are exciting table games such as Billiards, Hockey, Foosball, Pinball and Atari to promote team play.

Commenting on the offerings, Louie Logramonte, Brand Manager for Orange Hub, said, “The new Orange Hub facility at the Al Dhafra Mall in Bada Zayed is sure to thrill all our guests – toddlers and teenagers. Parents too will have enough opportunity to engage with children through our mindfully curated offerings. Since the pandemic there has been a heightened need for social interactions and our new centre will be a hub of exciting activities for children and parents. That is also why we chose to launch an Orange Hub centre at Bada Zayed that offers a sizeable catchment area mostly dominated by local Emirati population and families.”

Speaking on the occasion, Shifa Yusuffali, CEO of IdeaCrate Edutainment Company added, “We are very excited about the new Orange Hub location in Abu Dhabi, as this marked our first opening since the pandemic. Our goal is to normalise social interactions for families in a safe, fun and friendly environment. We have designed Orange Hub in a manner that is easily navigable and optimally open to ensure social distancing. While there are several options to keep the children entertained, there is ample seating arrangement for parents to relax. The new opening also underpins our efforts to slowly regenerate the leisure and entertainment landscape.”

Aligned with the government regulations, the new Orange Hub facility is following strict safety and hygiene protocols. Social distancing is being carefully followed. A 1.5 to 2 metres distance is maintained between the rides. Face masks are mandatory at the facility, except for children under three years. The entire facility is being sanitised several times during the day. All the staff at Orange Hub are fully vaccinated and will undergo regular PCR tests to safeguard against infection.