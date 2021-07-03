TFT Reach

LIVE DRAW TONIGHT! Big Ticket to draw winner of “The Mighty 20 Million” tonight, July 3

Staff Report

The time everyone has been waiting for is only a few hours away.

Are you excited to see who Richard and Bouchra will announce as the UAE’s newest millionaires?

But that’s not all, be prepared to be thrilled with lots of fresh additions , surprises and excitement.

Big Ticket will be having Kris Fade from Virgin Radio as a guest to be partaking in leading our surprise live draw.

Set a reminder to tune in live on our Facebook and YouTube channels tonight. Do not miss out!

Join us live on the 3rd July:

Timing: 7:30pm UAE time

Watch on Facebook (Big Ticket Abu Dhabi) and YouTube (Big Ticket Abu Dhabi)

