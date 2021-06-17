Century Pacific Food introduces Birch Tree, its first Probiotic drink in the UAE

When Filipinos hear about Birch Tree, they immediately associate it with the milk powder that their families have trusted for generations. Today, Filipinos here in the UAE witnessed the launch of the brand’s new Probiotic drink as part of its efforts to help keep you safe, healthy, and boost your immunity.

Birch Tree Probiotic is a refreshing, nourishing milk drink that helps promote good digestion with over 9 billion live active good bacteria in every bottle.

Manufactured by one of the largest food corporations in the Philippines, Century Pacific Food, Birch Tree Probiotic Milk helps boost immunity against stomach and food-borne diseases by eliminating bad bacteria within your body. This helps to maintain your body’s well-being by spreading good bacteria throughout your body especially in your stomach to prevent you from getting sick.

In addition, Birch Tree Probiotic is also cholesterol-free and was created with no fat-cultured milk formula. This means that each drink will help to protect your body from illnesses especially when you consume this with a well-balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Birch Tree Probiotic is now available in leading supermarkets and online stores.

Birch Tree Probiotic is exclusively distributed in the UAE by Shankar Trading Company LLC – a major importer and distributor of FMCG products in the UAE.