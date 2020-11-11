Win up to Php7M with ‘Premyo Bonds’ using your FirstMetroSec account

Filipinos will soon enjoy the opportunity to invest their hard-earned cash and earn interests in the Philippines through a unique, government-issued investment tool that provides investors a chance to win up to Php 7M cash prize and more every quarter.

Premyo Bonds are securities issued by the Republic of the Philippines to provide affordable investments alternatives for Filipinos. The minimum investment amount is only Php500, which is equivalent to one bond unit. This bond unit will serve as one raffle entry for every quarterly draw.

OFWs and Filipinos in general are assured of the safety of their investments because Premyo Bonds are a direct and unconditional obligation of the Philippine government. Thus, investors are guaranteed to be paid the quarterly interest and their principal returned upon maturity, regardless of the status of the economy.

Quarterly winners

Each quarter, the Bureau of Treasury will be drawing 50 winners of Php20,000; 10 winners of Php 100,000 and one grand prize winner of Php1 million. Grand prize winners may also win additional rewards such as Php3 million, Php6 million, or Toyota Innova. Special cash rewards worth Php50,000 will also be raffled to 20 lucky investors with Php500 to Php20,000 investment amount.

Proceeds of the funds will be used for the government’s ongoing projects to develop the country, including the ongoing efforts of the Philippines’ response to COVID-19 as well as other projects that will boost the Philippine economy.

Any individual can buy Premyo Bonds, as long as he is 18 years old and above and has an account with its settlement service providers such as FirstMetroSec, the stockbrokerage body of the Metrobank Group. If you do not have a FirstMetroSec account yet, account opening is quick and easy upon submission of complete requirements.

For Filipinos applying to open their FirstMetroSec account: https://www.firstmetrosec.com.ph/fmsec/registration/path

FirstMetroSec also helps foreigners who wish to invest in the Philippines and join the raffle through these steps: https://help.firstmetrosec.com.ph/hc/en-us/articles/900000259566-What-are-the-additional-requirements-for-foreign-clients-

How to invest in “Premyo Bonds”

Filipinos can invest in “Premyo Bonds” through First Metro Sec in four quick-and-easy steps:

– Go www.treasury.gov.ph and click the Premyo Bonds banner.

– Accomplish the online ordering form.

– Select First Metro Securities Brokerage Corp. as your settlement bank.

– Click Continue, then log in using your FirstMetroSec username and password to confirm payment.

Limited offer

Filipinos and other residents planning to join better hurry as Premyo Bonds are available for a limited period of time starting from Offer period is from November 11 until 1PM (9:00 am UAE time) of Dec 11, 2020.

Minimum investment is only Php500 which is equivalent to one (1) Electronic Rewards Number (ERN). Every additional ₱500 invested gives you an additional ERN (Example: ₱5,000 = 10 ERNs). The maximum per transaction is ₱500,000. For higher amounts, you may divide into multiple orders instead.

The Bureau of Treasury in the Philippines will broadcast the raffle draw via Facebook Live and announce the winning NRoss numbers. To get your NRoss number, log in to your FirstMetroSec online account then go to Account > Statements > Bond Certificates then click Download.

Got any questions? Contact [email protected] or [email protected] or visit their FB page to learn more about Premyo Bonds.