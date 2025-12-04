Community NewsNewsTFT News

Association of Filipino Real Estate Executives in Qatar forge partnership with The Filipino Times

The Association of Filipino Real Estate Executives in Qatar was among the 10 organizations that formalized a partnership with The Filipino Times during the first-ever TFT Watchlist Forum in Doha, marking a renewed commitment to uplifting the Filipino community in the Gulf.

Held on Nov. 21, 2025, in Doha, Qatar, Dr. Karen Remo, CEO and Founder of New Perspective Media Group and publisher of The Filipino Times, led the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), joined by representatives from the organization led Joseph Timothy Rivera.

Under the collaboration, both organizations aim to strengthen Filipino representation, enhance visibility for community-driven projects, and support recognition initiatives that celebrate Filipino achievements in Qatar. The agreement also opens avenues for broader media coverage that will highlight the chapter’s socio-civic work and cultural advocacy efforts.

The signing formed part of The Filipino Times Watchlist Awards 2025, which honored outstanding Filipino engineers, architects, and healthcare professionals in Qatar and Kuwait.

The event was made possible through the support of its generous sponsors:

Silver Sponsors

  • Ayala Land International Sales, Inc.
  • DMCI Homes

Support Sponsor

  • Philippine Airlines

The Filipino Times thanks the Association of Filipino Real Estate Executives for joining the partnership and for its continued service to Filipinos in Qatar.

