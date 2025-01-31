TFT NewsTFT ReachUAE News

OFWs in Dubai empowered to prioritize growth and abundance at ‘Ako Naman Muna’

A transformative workshop in Dubai has brought together overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) from across the UAE to embark on self-discovery and personal growth.

Led by life coach Russ Juson, the event provided a safe space for participants to confront personal challenges, develop self-awareness, and explore practical strategies for achieving abundance in health, relationships, and careers.

Tears flowed freely, yet laughter and hope also filled the room. OFWs shared stories of resilience, revealing how prioritizing others often comes at the cost of their own well-being. Through guided meditation, deep breathing, and visualization, they processed emotional burdens, reconnected with their inner selves, and gained a sense of peace and clarity.

Connected hugs provided a deeply moving experience, as attendees embraced one another with intention and sincerity. This simple yet powerful act symbolized mutual support, understanding, and the importance of human connection, reinforcing that no one is alone in their struggles.

Acknowledging their fears and worries, participants also engaged in the symbolic release of baggage—letting go of emotional burdens and welcoming a fresh mindset.

These moments of vulnerability and support conveyed a powerful message: “Ako Naman Muna” — the importance of choosing oneself and taking ownership of one’s journey.

While the workshop focused on personal development, business coach Reymond “Boss RDR” Delos Reyes also shared insights into professional growth and entrepreneurship, helping attendees expand their networks and opportunities.

As the day concluded, participants left with actionable tools and a renewed sense of purpose. The workshop emphasized the importance of investing in oneself—not just as breadwinners, but as individuals driving meaningful change.

The message was clear: transformation begins with a commitment to oneself. For many OFWs, this was more than a workshop—it was a turning point toward a life of balance, growth, and abundance.

