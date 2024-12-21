Get ready for an adventure with McDonald’s UAE Family Fun Dash at MOTN Festival Abu Dhabi!

Looking for the ultimate family adventure? McDonald’s UAE invites you to Family Fun Dash—its new obstacle course at the MOTN Festival in Abu Dhabi—an action-packed experience filled with teamwork, fun, and thrilling challenges for all ages!

Set against the stunning backdrop of the Abu Dhabi Corniche, this dynamic pop-up activity course offers families a chance to enjoy the fresh sea breeze and beautiful views while diving into a series of exciting challenges. From giant block puzzles to wall-climbing adventures and wheelbarrow races, the Family Fun Dash promotes active play, creativity, and family bonding in every task.

Following its successful debut at Dubai Festival City in November, the Family Fun Dash is now part of the iconic MOTN Festival—Abu Dhabi’s annual celebration of culture, entertainment, and family fun. Now in its 8th edition, the festival’s ‘Out of This World’ theme promises over 350 immersive experiences, including creative science workshops, carnival rides, a global food hall, outdoor cinema, and curated retail spaces. Among these activities, the McDonald’s UAE Family Fun Dash stands out as a must-try experience.

Participation is easy—secure your spot in advance at www.motn.ae. Access to the McDonald’s UAE Family Fun Dash is included with a General Admission ticket to the MOTN Festival, running until December 31.

As families complete each challenge, they’ll unlock chances to win exciting prizes, such as luxurious hotel stays and free tickets to Dubai Parks and Resorts. Plus, every family gets a special souvenir pack to remember their adventure.

So, what are you waiting for? Gather your family, head to the Abu Dhabi Corniche, and experience the thrill of the McDonald’s UAE Family Fun Dash—a celebration of active play, family bonding, and unforgettable memories. Don’t miss your chance to win prizes and make lasting memories this holiday season!

For more information and to secure your spot, visit www.motn.ae.