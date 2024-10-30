Search for ‘Mystery Man’ starts today! Here’s how to catch him

The three-day search for the “Mystery Man” at Dubai metro stations begins today, October 30, giving commuters a chance to win AED 10,000 and a 50-gram gold bar!

This challenge, initiated by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in partnership with Arab Radio Network (ARN), is part of the annual Public Transport Day celebration aiming to engage passengers with diverse activities and promote the role of RTA.

Curious about where and when to find him? Radio networks Dubai Eye 103.8 and Tag 91.1, both under the ARN, have released guidelines on how you can participate and win! Here’s how:

Participants must be residents of the UAE and at least 18 years old to identify the Mystery Man. Those under 18 must be accompanied by an adult who is 18 or older.

To win the cash prize, participants need to say the exact phrase: “ Are you the Dubai Eye 103.8 Mystery Man? ” or “ Are you the Tag 91.1 Mystery Man ?” between 6:30PM to 7:30PM. If the Mystery Man responds with “yes,” an ARN representative will verify the win.

If the Mystery Man responds with "yes," an ARN representative will verify the win. If a participant misses any words or does not use the exact phrase, the Mystery Man will deny being the Mystery Man. If the question is asked outside the designated time or at a different location, the Mystery Man will also deny being the Mystery Man.

Remember, the Mystery Man can either be a man or a woman.

Participants who have won the Mystery Man prize on the previous days cannot enter again, nor can their family members.

Those employed by or having friends or family who work for Arabian Radio Network, RTA, Duchini from Shoemart, Edit by Ahmed Siddique, or Subway are not eligible to participate.

The prize money will be transferred to the winners’ bank account after confirmation of the win.

Game twists and surprises should be expected and are at ARN’s discretion.

All winners must agree to participate in publicity photos, videos, interviews, and allow their use across ARN’s on-air and online platforms.

By entering, participants agree to these terms and conditions. In case of any disputes, ARN’s decision will be final.

The RTA calls on all public transport passengers to search for the Mysterious Man in metro stations in a period of three days — from October 30 to November 1.

One winner per day will receive AED 10,000, and an additional 50-gram gold bar for the lucky commuter on November 1.

Clues are just around the city. Enjoy and good luck on finding the Mystery Man!