Customs ramps up efforts to secure abandoned OFW balikbayan boxes

Amid mounting complaints of abandoned balikbayan boxes due to dishonest freight handlers, OFW Party List Representative Marissa “Del Mar” Magsino has spearheaded efforts to secure Overseas Filipino Workers’ (OFWs) packages.

In a recent meeting with the Bureau of Customs (BoC), Magsino pushed for swift actions to ensure these boxes reach OFWs’ families without delay, as the BoC ramps up its enforcement measures against fraudulent practices.

During the discussion, BoC officials outlined key initiatives, including new legislative proposals, updated regulations, and ongoing partnerships aimed at streamlining balikbayan box processes.

To date, the BoC has successfully returned over 11,000 boxes to rightful recipients, while the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is set to distribute an additional 4,000 boxes currently processed by BoC.

A major regulatory change includes the draft Customs Administrative Order (CAO), which provides clear guidelines for consolidators and deconsolidators managing balikbayan boxes. This draft, now with the Department of Finance (DOF) for review, aims to strengthen accountability and ensure prompt delivery to recipients.

Additionally, the BoC has filed 11 criminal complaints with the Department of Justice against fraudulent deconsolidators, with more cases under investigation. Congresswoman Magsino expressed her appreciation for BoC’s support and highlighted a House Resolution calling for an inquiry into fraudulent practices by certain freight forwarders.

This investigation seeks to prevent delays, theft, or loss of balikbayan boxes, ultimately aiming to identify wrongdoers and consider necessary legislative actions.

BoC Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip Maronilla underscored the agency’s commitment to the investigation, noting that comprehensive legislation and a coordinated approach are vital to addressing OFWs’ longstanding concerns.

“The Bureau of Customs welcomes this probe and will fully support Congresswoman Magsino’s initiative. With a limited regulatory grip on deconsolidators, a whole-of-government approach is essential,” Maronilla stated.