FilSoc pays tribute to Filipino seniors with heartwarming event in Dubai

On August 25, the Filipino Social Club (FilSoc) in Dubai celebrated a significant milestone by successfully organizing its first-ever Senior Citizen’s Day at Glendale International School, Dubai, drawing over 40 Filipino senior citizens for a heartwarming event dedicated to honoring the elderly members of the community.

The afternoon was filled with joy and camaraderie as participants, the oldest being 86 years old, engaged in a variety of activities tailored to their enjoyment. Attendees were treated to complimentary makeup sessions and eye tests, allowing them to feel pampered and cared for. The atmosphere was lively as the seniors danced to the rhythm of the cha cha cha along with the Filipino Dance Club Dubai and were serenaded with songs that brought back memories of their younger years.

“Today’s event is a testament to our commitment to ensuring that every member of our community feels valued and cherished. Our senior citizens have contributed so much to our society, and it’s our humble way to give back to them with an afternoon of joy and appreciation,” FilSoc President Ericson Reyes said.

The event was also graced by the presence of Labor Attache Atty. John Rio Bautista of the Migrant Workers Office in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, who commended FilSoc for its dedication to fostering a sense of community and inclusivity. The event was made even more special through the collaboration of various local groups and local businesses, which generously shared their resources to ensure the success of the celebration.

One of the highlights of the event was the Granny Awards, which acknowledged the achievements and contributions of the participating seniors. Each award was a testament to the vibrant lives and experiences of these elder Filipinos, who have continued to inspire their community with their wisdom and resilience.

“Seeing the smiles on the faces of our seniors today shows the importance of community and connection. FilSoc is dedicated to creating more opportunities for our elders to come together, celebrate, and feel the love and support of their fellow Filipinos here in Dubai,” said Cecilia Leoparte, FilSoc board member and one of the event’s main organizers.

Following the recent success of its People of Determination Day held in early August, FilSoc’s Senior Citizen’s Day is yet another example of the club’s commitment to inclusivity and community engagement. This event is just the beginning of FilSoc’s efforts to cater to the needs and interests of senior citizens in Dubai, with more events planned in the future to continue celebrating this important segment of the Filipino community.

“This event is just the beginning of many more initiatives aimed at making our seniors feel included and respected. We want to ensure they know they are an important part of our community, and we are here to support them every step of the way,” said Ellanie Villena, FilSoc vice president and the event’s main organizer.

For more information about FilSoc, visit https://filipinosocialclub.org or its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/FilipinoClubUAE.