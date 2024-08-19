NewsTFT NewsUAE News

RTA updates Dubai OOH Advertising Manual

Photo of Jennibeth Reforsado Jennibeth Reforsado42 mins ago

Courtesy: WAM

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has launched an updated version of its Out-Of-Home (OOH) Advertising Manual as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance government systems and procedures.

In collaboration with the Dubai Municipality and the Department of Economy and Tourism, the RTA stated that streamlining the manual is intended to strengthen Dubai’s position as a global business and finance hub and establish it as a leading investment platform for OOH advertising.

“The manual fosters an environment that encourages companies and investors to increase their advertising expenditure and compete in promoting their products and showcasing their brands. This environment reinforces Dubai’s global standing and reflects its modern infrastructure as well as the confidence advertisers have in the return on investment from OOH advertising,” said RTA.

The manual introduces several key modifications, including refined guidelines for site planning of advertisements, enhanced traffic safety standards, optimized spacing between billboards and intersections, expansion of digital advertising as well as new pilot areas and procedures for the construction of billboards and commercial signage.

To reflect Dubai’s unique identity, it also discusses improved guidelines in standardized design criteria, aesthetic elements, and regional landscaping, areas that according to RTA are not yet implemented by other cities.

RTA’s latest version of the Out-Of-Home Advertising Manual is now available for download on their website.

