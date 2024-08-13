IIEE – Abu Dhabi Chapter celebrates 8th founding anniversary

The Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers of the Philippines (IIEE) – Abu Dhabi Chapter celebrated its 8th founding anniversary last August 11, 2024.

IIEE Abu Dhabi chapter members and electrical practitioners gathered for its 5th Technical Seminar 2024 and 3rd General Membership Meeting as part of its celebration.

The topics discussed during the technical seminar are the Protection and Controls Scheme of 33kV Gas Insulated Switchgear and the career talk series highlighting the UAE certifications for engineers and technicians.

In his address, incumbent chapter president Engr. Jonathan L. Santiago presented the chapter’s major accomplishments and best practices, which earned them the distinction of 2023 IIEE Most Outstanding Foreign Chapter.

Moving forward, the IIEE Abu Dhabi Chapter will be conducting its 3rd Power System Conference this August, in collaboration with the IIEE Bahrain, IIEE Metro Central and IIEE Metro North.

“The 2-day virtual conference includes various technical sessions and forums focused on Transmission & Distribution and the Emerging Technologies in Power System,” Santiago said.

The chapter is also planning to hold its 6th Technical Seminar, 2024 General Assembly and Election of 2025 Board of Directors in September, he added.