DTI confiscates P90M worth of ‘uncertified appliances’

The Department of Trade and Industry warned consumers against the rise of uncertified appliances and unregistered products sold online.

The warning was made after DTI’s Task Force Kalasag confiscated nearly P90 million worth of uncertified appliances in the last three months.

Trade Secretary Fred Pascual said that their recent operations in Cavite, Plaridel in Bulacan, and Valenzuela resulted in the confiscation of 33,425 units or pieces of appliance or items worth a total of P25.4 million.

Most of the items confiscated were blenders, food processors, and electric kettles.

“Para masampolan at mabigyan warning yung mga may intensyon na magbenta ng illegal products at mga consumers na mabiyan rin ng alert,” said Pascual.

Pascual said the products were sold online and had no Philippine Standard mark or Import Commodity Clearance sticker.

Pascual said products should have a label in English or Filipino.

“Sino gumawa niyan. Ano ang mga specification ng produkto, Doon pa lang ang mga consumers dapat mabigyan ng warning na huwag sila madala dahil sa mura,” he asserted.

“Let’s issue an order na yung mga products na binebenta online kailangan yung label, pictures of label should also be accessible to consumers,” DTI chief added.