Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan: Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi to mark 125th Philippine Independence Day on June 18

In celebration of the 125th Philippine Independence Day, the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi, in collaboration with the Philippine Embassy, will be hosting an event with the theme “Kalayaan, Kinabukasan, Kasaysayan,” which will be held in Abu Dhabi, UAE on June 18, 2023 to serve as a significant milestone in the country’s history.

Preceding the main program, a series of events will take place in the emirate to build up the anticipation for the 125th Philippine Independence Day Celebration:

Kalayaan Cup (Volleyball)

1 Day League

27 May (Sat) at 8:00am – 7:00pm

Khalifa University – Abu Dhabi



Kalayaan Cup (Basketball)

1 Day League

3 June (Sat) at 8:00 am – 7:00pm

Khalifa University – Abu Dhabi



Mutya Ng Kasarinlan Talent Show and Preliminary Gown Competition

4 June (Sun) at 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Universal Philippine School – Al Ain



Chess – Blitz Tournament

11 June (Sun) at 9:00am to 2:00pm

Abu Dhabi Chess Club – Abu Dhabi

Filipino Cooking Contest

11 June (Sun) at 3:00pm – 6:00pm

Filipino Institute – Abu Dhabi

Flag Raising Ceremony

12 June (Mon) at 7:30am

Philippine Embassy, Abu Dhabi

Guhit Pilantik (Painting Contest)

17 June (Sat) at 9:00am – 1:00pm

Vista Land Office, ADCP Tower B, Unit 102 – Abu Dhabi

Finally, on June 18, the grand program will commence at 8 am, showcasing the diverse cultural heritage of the Philippines. Attendees will be treated to a mesmerizing display of colorful tribal costumes from different regions of the Philippines. The “Pasiklaban Sa Kalye” (Street Dancing) will feature contingents showcasing famous festivals from various parts of the country, while the “Sagala” parade will showcase elegance and grace.

Throughout the day, participants will witness the final performances of the “Himig Pinoy” singing competition, featuring original Pinoy music, and the “Indak Pinoy” dance contest. The “Pitik Mata” on-the-spot photography contest will capture the essence of the celebration through the lenses of talented photographers.

The much-anticipated highlight of the evening will be the “Mutya Ng Kasarinlan” pageant, starting at 7:00 pm. Contestants will embody the grace, intelligence, and beauty of the Filipina, representing the aspirations and ideals of the Filipino community.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to appreciate the works of renowned Filipino photographers and painters, showcasing their masterpieces in the atrium. The exhibits will feature national costumes, tribal accessories, and iconic Filipino symbols like the “Bahay-Kubo” (Nipa Hut), “Calesa” (Horse-drawn Carriage), and “Sorbetes” (Filipino-style Ice Cream).

To satisfy their taste buds, attendees can indulge in a variety of delectable Filipino food and delicacies at the “Sari-Sari Store” (flea market) within the venue.

Joseph L. Leron, the Vice Chairman of the Bayanihan Council Abu Dhabi and the 125th PIDC Event Chairman, extends an invitation to everyone, saying, “Inaanyayahan po namin kayo na makilahok sa pinakamalaking pagtitipon ng mga kababayan nating mga Pilipino dito sa Abu Dhabi, dahil ito po ang kauna unnahang pagkakataon na makikilahok sa pagdiriwang natin ng ating Kasarinlan ang mga taga Dubai, Ajman, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, at Fujairah. Makakasama din po natin ang mga taga Al Ain at Western Region na bagamat napakalayo ng kanilang bibiyahihin ay pupunta sila dito sa Abu Dhabi para makilahok sa ating pagdiriwang.”

“Ito po ang ang pagkakataon natin para sariwain ang mga kaugaliang Pilipino, hindi naman lingid sa ating kaalaman na ang karamihan sa mga kabataan ngayon ay nagsilaki na sa ibang bansa at hindi na nila alam ang tungkol sa ating kasasayan at ating pinagmulan. Ito ang pagkakataon natin para ipaalam sa kanila kung anong meron tayo at kung saan tayo nagmula, kung gaano kayaman ang ating kultura na maipagmamalaki nila sa buong mundo na sila ay Pilipino,” Leron added.

“May mga mag susuot ng mga katutubong kasuotan na nagmula pa sa ibat-ibang bahagi ng Pilipinas, mula Luzon Visayas at Mindanao na kahit na tayo ay hindi natin alam na mayroon palang mga ganito sa ating bansa. Syempre ipapakita rin natin dito yung mga modernong pamumuhay at gawain nating mga Pilipino, bilang isang bansang malaya na ang mga mamamayan ay nagtutulong – tulong para sa lalo pang pag unlad,” he continued.

“Kailangan po ninyong makilahok dahil katulad ng sinabi ko may mga ipapakita kami dito na maaring hindi nyo pa alam na bahagi pala ng ating kasasayan at ng ating kultura na ngayon nyo lang makikita at masasabi nyo sa sarili nyo at maipagmamalaki nyo dahil ganito pala kayaman ang kulturang Pilipino,” he concluded.