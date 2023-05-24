Student set deadly fire in dorm after his phone was confiscated

A student in Guyana lit a deadly fire in her dormitory which killed 19 children after her phone by confiscated according to authorities.

In a Reuters report, the children, mostly Indigenous girls, died around midnight.

“A female student is suspected of having set the devastating fire because her cellular phone was taken away by the dorm’s mother and a teacher,” police said in a statement.

David Adams, the mayor of Mahdia said that the student who was involved in the fire was not injured.

Students and witnesses said that they heard screams when the fire broke out.

A medical examination was conducted on six of the victims which said that their death was primarily due to suffocation.

The youngest of the victims was a five year old boy while the rest of the victims were girls.