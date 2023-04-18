Willie Ong warns public vs fake ‘miracle food’ ads using his name

Media personality and cardiologist Dr. Willie Ong has issued a warning against scammers who are using his name for endorsing a form of mixed nuts that claims to have anti-cancer properties, and can also prevent diabetes and obesity.

Ong posted a warning after Kris Aquino expressed her intention to seek legal action after discovering that her “name and likeness” was used for purported endorsement of the supposed “miracle food,” as seen in a copy of the demand letter of her legal counsel at the Divina Law Office which was dated March 21.

He informed his followers to be wary against “fake ads” and alleged scammers on Facebook, as he noted that celebrities are also victims of being used for offensive advertisements and purported promotions on social media.

The cardiologist also attached screenshots of the false advertisements, stressing that he is only endorsing a supplement drink which is said to be a “charity advocacy” for senior citizens.

“Notice to the public: These are all obviously fake ads and scammer pages. And Ms. Kris Aquino and her lawyers may have been misled by these fake ads which are not mine po. I do not own nor endorse these products. Please be careful po,” Ong wrote in his caption.

He also emphasized that Aquino and her legal counsel “may have been misled” by the false advertisements, as seen on his official Facebook page on Tuesday, April 18.

“All the rest including Mixed Nuts are fake po. I am not the endorser or the owner of these fake [Facebook] pages using my name. The fake ads issue is a worldwide problem of influencers. I, and many other influencers are the victims here,” he said.

Ong also clarified that his official social media accounts have a “blue verified check mark” and he currently has 17 million followers, as of this writing.