TFT NewsNews

Malacañang to hold concerts to showcase Pinoy talents

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Malacañang has announced that it will be holding a concert series to showcase Filipino talents from different performing arts field.

In a statement, the “Konsyerto sa Palasyo” was initiated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to “highlight the nation’s rich culture and world class talent.”

“He also firmly believes that the creative industry should not be left out as the nation takes leaps of progress towards economic recovery,” a statement read from Malacañang.

The concert series will be kicked off on April 22 and will be first dedicated to the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Malacañang said that it will be releasing the talents who will be performing soon and the concert will be livestreamed online.

Singers, instrumentalists, dancers and movement artists, rappers, spoken word artists, rock vocalists, theater performers, and beatboxers will be among those to perform.

Performers will be coming from Cebu, Ilocos Norte, Quezon, Cavite, Iloilo, Metro Manila and Davao.

“The upcoming ‘Konsyerto sa Palasyo: Awit ng Magiting’ on 22 April 2023 recognizes the Armed Forces for its sacrifices in maintaining the nation’s sovereignty, peace and security,” Malacanang said.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

UAE declares Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector employees WEB

UAE declares Eid Al Fitr holidays for private sector

4 hours ago
iStock 1207429695

WHO: China records world’s 1st human death from H3N8 bird flu

4 hours ago
Untitled design 4

Dubai Customs catches Asian traveler carrying 880 grams of pure heroin

5 hours ago
airport immigration 1

BI pushes for whole-of-government approach vs trafficking

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button