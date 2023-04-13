Malacañang to hold concerts to showcase Pinoy talents

Malacañang has announced that it will be holding a concert series to showcase Filipino talents from different performing arts field.

In a statement, the “Konsyerto sa Palasyo” was initiated by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to “highlight the nation’s rich culture and world class talent.”

“He also firmly believes that the creative industry should not be left out as the nation takes leaps of progress towards economic recovery,” a statement read from Malacañang.

The concert series will be kicked off on April 22 and will be first dedicated to the members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Malacañang said that it will be releasing the talents who will be performing soon and the concert will be livestreamed online.

Singers, instrumentalists, dancers and movement artists, rappers, spoken word artists, rock vocalists, theater performers, and beatboxers will be among those to perform.

Performers will be coming from Cebu, Ilocos Norte, Quezon, Cavite, Iloilo, Metro Manila and Davao.

“The upcoming ‘Konsyerto sa Palasyo: Awit ng Magiting’ on 22 April 2023 recognizes the Armed Forces for its sacrifices in maintaining the nation’s sovereignty, peace and security,” Malacanang said.