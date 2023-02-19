TFT NewsNews

Magnitude 4.9 Earthquake hits Mindanao’s Caraga Region

Courtesy: PHIVOLCS

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake has hit parts of Mindanao’s Caraga region on Sunday, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs).

The epicenter of the earthquake was tracked to Tandag City, Surigao del Sur, where tremors of up to Intensity III were felt. The quake struck at 12:47 p.m.

The earthquake was tectonic in origin and had a depth of 22 kilometers. No damages and aftershocks were expected after the quake, Phivolcs reported.

However, the quake caused Intensity II tremors in Cagwait, Surigao del Sur, and Intensity I instrumental tremors in Cabadbaran City, Agusan del Norte, Surigao City, Surigao Del Norte, and Tandag, Surigao del Sur.

The temblor comes just three days after a powerful magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit Masbate on Thursday.

Phivolcs continues to remind the public to remain vigilant and to prepare for earthquakes and other natural disasters.

They advise everyone to have an emergency kit, an evacuation plan, and to stay updated with the latest news and information from trusted sources.

