New alcohol rules to be implemented starting February 15

Hotels in the UAE will have to follow new rules if they want to serve alcohol in their events. Starting tomorrow, February 15, 2023, all corporate and private events held in any hotel will require a mandatory CID alcohol permit.

The hotel, on behalf of the event organizer, should apply for the said CID permit. A fee of AED1,250 per day should then be passed on to the client. It is also required for the organizers to apply for the CID permit at least 14 days in advance.

Documents such as valid Emirates ID and DET permit (as per event/entertainment type provided by hotel) are required in order to apply for the alcohol permit.

A circular was sent to different venues in the UAE saying “The hotel’s obligation to secure CID Alcohol Permit to serve alcohol for the event is conditional upon the UAE CID and DET regulatory requirements and laws then prevailing, submission of required documentation and payment of CID Permit”.

In line with this, the Dubai Municipality has announced last month that the alcohol license in Dubai is now free of cost. Aside from this, tenancy contracts are also no longer required to get alcohol license and Dubai has also suspended a tax of 30% on alcohol beverages.