CHED approves face-to-face classes in 24 colleges, universities

The Commission on Higher Education has approved face to face classes to 24 colleges and universities in the Philippines.

However, the classes will be done on a limited basis.

The following colleges and universities may begin conducting face-to-face classes starting on the second semester of academic year 2020-2021:

Mariano Marcos State University – Batac (Region I)

St. Louis University (CAR)

Our Lady of Fatima University – City of San Fernando (Region III)

Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health (NCR)

University of the Philippines Manila (NCR)

University of Santo Tomas (NCR)

University of East Ramon Magsaysay (NCR)

Our Lady of Fatima University – Quezon City (NCR)

Our Lady of Fatima University – Valenzuela City (NCR)

Manila Central University (NCR)

Adventist University of the Philippines (Region IV)

De La Salle Health and Medical Science Institute (Region IV)

University of Perpetual Help – Don Jose (Region IV)

Our Lady of Fatima University – Sta. Rosa (Region IV)

Naga College Foundation (Region V)

West Visayas State University (Region VI)

Central Philippine University (Region VI)

Cebu Institute of Medicine (Region VII)

University of Cebu School of Medicine (Region VII)

Iloilo Doctors’ College of Medicine (Region VI)

University of Iloilo (Region VI)

Blancia Foundation College, Inc. (Region IX)

Xavier University (Region X)

Liceo de Cagayan University (Region X)

In a statement, CHED said that these institutions were able to comply with the requirements imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force or IATF.

The universities and colleges will now be able to bring their 3rd and 4th-year students for laboratory classes and hands-on training.

“CHED will continue to monitor these HEIs and I am confident that they will provide safe and healthy spaces for their students in the coming months,” CHED said.

The Department of Health gave the go signal to resume classes in colleges and universities catering to medical courses.

CHED adds that some universities and colleges have also partnered with local government units to serve as vaccination centers:

University of Santo Tomas Hospital (NCR)

Manila Central University Gymnasium (NCR)

St. Louis University Baguio Gymnasium (CAR)

De La Salle Medical Health Sciences Institute (Region 4)

Our Lady of Fatima University (NCR)

Central Philippine University (CPU)