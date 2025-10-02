HONOR ALPHA flagship store launches in Shenzhen, forging a global hub for AI device ecosystem

Global AI device ecosystem brand HONOR has officially inaugurated its ALPHA Global Flagship Store at Shenzhen Bay MixC, positioning the space as an “AI Smart Living Innovation Hub” — a destination where cutting-edge technology converges with cultural inspiration.

HONOR ALPHA PLAN in Action: From Vision to Reality

Following the announcement of the ALPHA PLAN at MWC Barcelona 2025, which underscored HONOR’s evolution from a smartphone manufacturer into a global AI device ecosystem leader, the opening of the Shenzhen Bay flagship marks a pivotal step in bringing this vision to life. The store embodies HONOR’s commitment to an open, collaborative, and value-sharing AI ecosystem.

Drawing inspiration from Shenzhen Bay’s distinctive landscape, the HONOR ALPHA Global Flagship Store presents an open and calming environment that seamlessly blends advanced technology with human-centric design. Every detail reflects HONOR’s philosophy of harmonizing innovation with culture.

The layout is intuitively organized around core AI-powered living scenarios. In the All-scenario Experience Zone, state-of-the-art devices—from smart travel to entertainment—are thoughtfully arranged to demonstrate how AI effortlessly enhances daily life.

“The world’s first Alpha flagship store, launched this time, is the result of Honor’s collaborative efforts with a range of industry partners.” Said Jian Li, CEO of HONOR Device Co., Ltd. “It not only brings together technical inspiration and cutting-edge innovation, but also seamlessly integrates AI into every device, every scenario, and every consumer experience—maximizing industrial value and unlocking human potential.”

Immersive AI Experience: Engaging with Intelligence

A dedicated YOYO Zone showcases HONOR’s AI assistant across four functional themes: AIlifestyle, AI assistance, AI content creation, and AI companionship.

Additionally, this next-generation AI agent embodies core competencies in visual perception, memory, and task execution. For instance, YOYO can recall a previously mentioned detail, such as “I prefer seats with a view,” and proactively apply it—from planning your next itinerary to recommending a restaurant that caters to your taste. This seamless service demonstrates a truly humanized AI experience.

Another highlight is the AI Inspiration Café, a social space designed for technologists, creators, and visitors to connect over coffee and exchange ideas. To celebrate the launch, HONOR will host a series of creative performances and interactive activities, offering engaging experiences for all ages.

The HONOR ALPHA Global Flagship Store is poised to become a new landmark for technology and culture in Shenzhen. Now open to the public, it invites visitors from around the world to explore HONOR’s latest products and experience its cutting-edge innovations firsthand.

For more information, please visit the HONOR online store at www.honor.com.