Get Ready: The HONOR 400 Series Is About to Transform Mobile Photography Forever with the Leading AI Camera

Global technology brand HONOR announced the upcoming launch of the HONOR 400 series, including HONOR 400 and HONOR 400 Pro, delivering an unparalleled AI photography experience and outstanding durability. Equipped with an extraordinary 200MP AI Camera, versatile AI Creative Editor, a robust 6000mAh battery & 100W HONOR SuperCharge, and a cutting-edge 5000nit Ultra Bright Display, the HONOR 400 series empowers the always-on generation to spark their daily wonder.

Impressive 200MP AI Camera

To provide users with an exceptional photography experience, the HONOR 400 is equipped with a groundbreaking 200MP Ultra-clear AI Camera System. Featuring the 200MP Ultra-clear AI Main Camera, equipped with a 1/1.4-inch large sensor, f/1.9 aperture, and OIS + EIS dual stabilization, the device ensures exceptional clarity, even in low-light conditions.

The photography experience of the HONOR 400 series is powered by the advanced AI HONOR IMAGE ENGINE, introducing cutting-edge AI innovations that elevate mobile photography. HONOR 400 is the industry-first smartphone to achieve 30x telephoto shooting capability with the main camera, introducing AI Super Zoom, designed for framing breathtaking sceneries like natural landscapes or urban city landscapes with a remarkable focal length range of 15x to 30x.

AI Creative Editor

The HONOR 400 Series introduces the unmatched AI Creative Editor to enhance creativity in daily life with a host of intelligent features to empower users to improve engagement of photos including AI Erase passers-by , AI Image to Video and AI Upscale.

AI Erase passers-by designed to effortlessly remove unwanted passersby and background crowds from your photos. With just a tap, the AI intelligently detects and eliminates distractions, allowing users to create clean, clutter-free scenes — perfect for capturing iconic landmarks, serene landscapes, or portrait moments without interference.

The AI Image to Video feature on the HONOR 400 Series, co-developed with Google Cloud, brings a breakthrough in mobile creativity by transforming still images into dynamic, high-quality video. This feature leverages Google’s Veo AI model that accurately represents motion with enhanced realism. The integrated feature precisely interprets user command and generates videos that represents their creativity. It supports videos output in MP4 format and Moving Photo in 16:9 or 9:16 ratio which only takes nearly 1 minute for a 5-second video. From May 15 to August 31, users can access the gallery and enjoy two months of free use, with up to 10 uses available each day at no cost.

The AI Upscale is another exciting feature which allows users to easily restore damaged or faded old portrait photos by eliminating scratches, enhancing resolution, and improving clarity to bring back cherished memories.

The HD Moving Photo feature preserves the golden three seconds of vibrant live moments, allowing users to effortlessly share or edit cinematic snippets on social platforms. HONOR takes this further with Moving Photo Collage, a first-of-its-kind feature that allows users to combine 2-9 moving photos and lets users seamlessly stitch live photos into dynamic storytelling moments.

Pricing and Availability

Showcasing an elegant design inspired by nature, the HONOR 400 will be available in Midnight Black, Meteor Silver, Desert Gold and Tidal Blue, while the HONOR 400 Pro will be available in three colorways: Midnight Black, Lunar Grey and Tidal Blue. HONOR 400 Series will be available soon for pre-order at an exciting price and amazing gifts.

It will be upgraded via OTA. The specific implementation effect may vary depending on the usage scenario, please refer to the actual experience.

Moving photo is available by default. Sharing to social media platforms will be supported via future OTA upgrade.

Availability color vary by region, please consult your local dealer for details.