VP Sara Duterte defends position, addresses resignation calls and future House hearings

Vice President Sara Duterte dismissed calls for her resignation, emphasizing her responsibility to the millions of Filipinos who voted for her, rather than to a few critics.

“Hindi ako sasagot sa ‘Young Guns’ dahil kailangan ko sumagot sa 32 million na bumoto sa akin. Hindi sa 1-2 tao. Hindi ako aalis dito dahil nilagay ako ng mga tao dito believing I will work for the country,” Duterte said.

Regarding her participation in future House hearings, Duterte stated that she will evaluate each invitation on a case-by-case basis.

“We take it one hearing at a time… When we receive an invitation, dinidiscuss namin… Makakasagot sila (OVP officials) pero ang hindi nila macontrol ay yung paninira sa pamilya nila. Yun ang concern ng lahat sa OVP,” she said.

The Vice President also confirmed her attendance at the Office of the Vice President’s (OVP) budget debates in the Senate plenary but tempered expectations of any funding increase.

“Wala na kaming expectation na mahahabol pa yan kasi pagdating sa bicam, wala din nasusunod doon except si Zaldy Co and Martin Romualdez,” she said.

Duterte’s statements come amid ongoing discussions about the OVP’s budget and her involvement in congressional inquiries.