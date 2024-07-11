PH NewsLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

OFW returning from Dubai, slain in PH

Photo of Kate Sudiacal Kate Sudiacal1 hour ago

In a tragic turn of events, an Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) from Dubai, United Arab Emirates who had returned to the Philippines, was found dead from multiple stab wounds in Catbalogan City. The victim was identified as Rolando [last name redacted for privacy purposes] also known as “Lucky.”

According to a report by Catbalogan Pulis, his body was discovered beside his motorcycle, drenched in blood at Perseveranda Memorial Park in Brgy. Mercedes, Catbalogan City, around 1:45 am on July 7, 2024.

At the crime scene, authorities recovered the victim’s personal belongings, including his identification card. Subsequent investigation and a pursuit led to the identification of the suspect, a resident of Catbalogan City originally from Daram, Samar.

Upon apprehension, authorities seized the weapon used in the crime and other crucial evidence from the suspect. Currently held at the local custodial facility, the suspect awaits further legal proceedings as documentation for court hearings is being prepared.

Meanwhile, the family and friends of “Lucky,” including fellow OFWs, expressed grief and condolences through heartfelt social media posts. While others, including his relatives, sought for justice for his death.

Photo of Kate Sudiacal

Kate Sudiacal

Kate is a Junior Writer at The Filipino Times, where she actively covers a wide range of stories, with a special focus on the Philippines, UAE, and MENA. Her thorough daily summaries of the most significant events appear in The Filipino Times, the Middle East's leading newspaper serving Filipinos. With The Filipino Times' digital platform boasting over 4 million monthly views and nearly half a million followers across various social media channels, Kate's work reaches a wide and engaged audience. Do you have a story to share? Contact Kate at [email protected].

