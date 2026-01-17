Marcos pushes airport ,odernisation to strengthen economy and national connectivity

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to developing world-class connectivity by modernising airports and upgrading key infrastructure to support regional growth and economic expansion.

Speaking at the 85th anniversary celebration of Philippine Airlines and the unveiling of its Airbus A350-1000 at Villamor Air Base, the President said infrastructure development remains central to the government’s economic strategy.

Marcos urged private sector partners to continue collaborating with the government on aviation-focused initiatives aimed at improving competitiveness and expanding opportunities for Filipinos.

He highlighted several ongoing projects, including the construction of a Modular Passenger Terminal Building at Siargao Airport and a new international terminal at Davao International Airport.

The President also cited upgrades and expansions at Laguindingan Airport and Bohol-Panglao International Airport, carried out through public-private partnerships. Meanwhile, a new terminal is being developed at Caticlan Airport to better accommodate both domestic travelers and tourists.

Marcos also pointed to the ongoing modernisation of Manila Airport, which includes improved facilities and the rollout of immigration eGates to make travel faster, safer, and more efficient.

“These are investments in mobility, opportunity, and national progress,” the President said, stressing that enhanced connectivity is key to building a more inclusive and competitive Philippines.