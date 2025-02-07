DMW pushes for stronger OFW protections, more job opportunities overseas

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) is strengthening its commitment to expanding job opportunities and enhancing protections for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as more countries show interest in hiring skilled Filipino workers.

DMW Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac highlighted the Philippines’ engagement with 40 labor ministers at the Global Labor Market Conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The Philippine delegation held bilateral talks with officials from Saudi Arabia, Finland, the Bahamas, Oman, Jordan, Egypt, Indonesia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Libya, focusing on growing demand for Filipino workers in healthcare, hospitality, and construction.

As part of efforts to improve OFW protections, the DMW and Saudi Arabia agreed to shift from a complaint-driven system to a proactive monitoring framework. Talks are also ongoing to reclassify Filipino domestic workers performing caregiving duties to ensure better training and working conditions.