Brosas calls for compassion towards “Sampaguita vendor”

Gabriela Party-list Representative Arlene Brosas urged the public to show empathy for the “Sampaguita Girl,” a young student selling flowers to fund her education, as well as others facing similar hardships.

The call follows a viral incident where a security guard was seen kicking the student and destroying her flower garlands, leading to his dismissal.

Brosas stressed the importance of understanding the deeper reasons behind such situations and advocated for compassion towards all involved—both the student and the security guard, who she believes should be better trained to handle such circumstances.

“We must avoid vilifying people who are doing what they can to survive,” she said, acknowledging the tough economic realities and high cost of living, particularly for students.

Further, she emphasized that the Sampaguita Girl, whose identity has been verified by police, deserves support, especially as she faces online harassment and public scrutiny.

Brosas also called for proper training of security personnel to ensure they treat others, especially children, with respect and dignity.

Brosas added that accountability should also extend to the security guard’s employer, urging that companies ensure their staff are properly equipped to carry out their roles.

She highlighted the broader issue of economic struggles, calling for systemic solutions that provide parents with stable jobs to support their children. “The Department of Social Welfare and Development must extend assistance to families in need,” Brosas concluded.