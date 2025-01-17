DMW shuts down 70,000 fake overseas job posts on Facebook, TikTok

The Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has successfully removed over 70,000 illegal overseas job postings from social media platforms in 2024, as part of its ongoing efforts to combat illegal recruitment.

In collaboration with Meta Philippines and TikTok Philippines, the department deactivated a total of 71,653 fraudulent job posts and accounts, including 50,220 on Facebook and 21,433 on TikTok.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac reaffirmed the DMW’s commitment to taking swift action against fake job offers, particularly those targeting Filipino job seekers through online platforms.

“As we find them, we take them down. Every illegal recruitment post we see online, we immediately report and coordinate with Facebook and TikTok for the deactivation of those accounts,” Cacdac said.

A key tactic used by illegal recruiters involves creating counterfeit pages that mimic legitimate DMW-licensed recruitment agencies.

Cacdac explained, “There were duplications of accounts and pages of legitimate recruitment agencies on Facebook. We had a meeting with these agencies, and Facebook agreed to take down all these copycat sites.”

The DMW, through its Migrant Workers Protection Bureau (MWPB), is also working closely with other government agencies, local government units, and social partners to educate and protect overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and potential job seekers.

These collaborations are aimed at enhancing the monitoring and prevention of illegal recruitment schemes.

To avoid falling victim to these deceptive practices, Filipino job seekers are encouraged to exercise caution when encountering job offers online. The DMW advises individuals to always verify the authenticity of recruitment agencies and job postings before engaging in any transactions.

The public is urged to report suspicious recruitment activities immediately. Reports can be made via the DMW Migrant Workers Protection Bureau’s official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/dmwairtip.