His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum okays AED5.4-B new housing for Emirati citizens

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai has approved an investment of AED5.4 billion aimed at developing housing projects for Emirati citizens.

A total of 3,004 new homes across various locations in Dubai will be built as part of this new initiative, which caters to both housing loan and housing grant beneficiaries.

دعماً لبرنامج الشيخة هند بنت مكتوم للأسرة … اعتمدنا اليوم حزمة مشاريع إسكانيّة تشمل بناء أكثر من 3000 وحدة سكنية في دبي بقيمة 5.4 مليار درهم .. وستكون أولوية التخصيص في بعض هذه المشاريع للمشاركين في مبادرة أعراس دبي … الهدف تشجيع الشباب على الزواج .. والهدف توفير السكن الكريم… — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 5, 2025

The sites include Latifa City (1,181 homes), Al Yalayis 5 (606), Wadi Al Amardi (432), Al Awir 1 (398), Makan in Hatta (1,200), Oud Al Muteena (120) as well as countryside and rural areas (67).

These housing projects are part of the recently launched Sheikha Hind bint Maktoum Family Programme, which focuses on enhancing family wellbeing, stability, and community values in Dubai.

“Housing programs for citizens represent a top priority and we are committed to ensuring that our people have the best living standards and all the support they need to foster stable family environments and community wellbeing. People are the foundation of our renaissance, our successful development experience, and the cornerstone of the global standing we have achieved in all respects,” His Highness said.

Moreover, this housing initiative is aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan, which aims to address future housing needs through sustainable land use and integrated community designs. The plan emphasizes the importance of providing diverse housing options, green spaces, and recreational facilities.