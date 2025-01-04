NewsTFT NewsTFT Reach

Transforming Lives at Ako Naman Muna Dubai: OFWs Share Stories of Growth

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago

Life for OFWs is a journey of sacrifices and achievements, often driven by the dream of providing a better future for their families. Yet, amid the hustle, many forget to nurture their own emotional well-being and personal growth.

“Ako Naman Muna Dubai” workshop offers a moment to pause, reconnect, and embrace inner fulfillment. Led by Coach Russ Juson, a transformational leader, and Boss RDR Reymond Delos Reyes, a visionary business coach, the workshop promises to be a life-changing experience. With their expert guidance, countless OFWs have discovered that the most rewarding investment they can make is in themselves.

Bengs Hyu

For Dubai content creator Bengs Hyu, attending the workshop led by the coaches was a breakthrough. From struggling with insecurities and industry pressures, she found the courage to embrace her self-worth and unlock her potential. 

“Na-realize ko ‘yung value ko as a person. Nalaman ko ‘yung capability ko at ‘yung self-worth ko. Nabago ‘yung mindset ko,” the vlogger shared.

Mary Jane Sicat

Meanwhile, for senior accountant Mary Jane Sicat, the program marked a turning point in her career. With newfound clarity and confidence, she left a secure job where her efforts went unnoticed, embracing a new path that led her to a leadership role and record-breaking achievements.

Initially hesitant about the workshop’s cost of AED 499, they realized that the value they gained far exceeded the price after attending. They all agreed that “Ako Naman Muna” was not just an ordinary event, it was a life-changing experience and an investment in personal and professional growth as it provided a supportive community and actionable strategies they needed to thrive.

Ako Naman Muna Dubai offers an opportunity for those seeking meaningful change to explore new possibilities in their lives. 

Set for January 25-26, 2025, at The Bristol Hotel, Dubai, those interested may register at mjsglobalinnovations.com/akonamanmunadubai

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report26 mins ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Ruler of Dubai

Ruler of Dubai dedicates his Accession Day to his wife Sheikha Hind

36 mins ago
Sara Duterte and Bongbong Marcos

Panelo calls VP’s removal from NSC an “ill-advised” presidential move

45 mins ago
Dubai Courtesy Fazza

Dubai attracts over 16M international tourists in just 11 months

1 hour ago
David Licauco

David Licauco on being single: Chill lang

2 hours ago
© 2025, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button