Transforming Lives at Ako Naman Muna Dubai: OFWs Share Stories of Growth

Life for OFWs is a journey of sacrifices and achievements, often driven by the dream of providing a better future for their families. Yet, amid the hustle, many forget to nurture their own emotional well-being and personal growth.

“Ako Naman Muna Dubai” workshop offers a moment to pause, reconnect, and embrace inner fulfillment. Led by Coach Russ Juson, a transformational leader, and Boss RDR Reymond Delos Reyes, a visionary business coach, the workshop promises to be a life-changing experience. With their expert guidance, countless OFWs have discovered that the most rewarding investment they can make is in themselves.

For Dubai content creator Bengs Hyu, attending the workshop led by the coaches was a breakthrough. From struggling with insecurities and industry pressures, she found the courage to embrace her self-worth and unlock her potential.

“Na-realize ko ‘yung value ko as a person. Nalaman ko ‘yung capability ko at ‘yung self-worth ko. Nabago ‘yung mindset ko,” the vlogger shared.

Meanwhile, for senior accountant Mary Jane Sicat, the program marked a turning point in her career. With newfound clarity and confidence, she left a secure job where her efforts went unnoticed, embracing a new path that led her to a leadership role and record-breaking achievements.

Initially hesitant about the workshop’s cost of AED 499, they realized that the value they gained far exceeded the price after attending. They all agreed that “Ako Naman Muna” was not just an ordinary event, it was a life-changing experience and an investment in personal and professional growth as it provided a supportive community and actionable strategies they needed to thrive.

Ako Naman Muna Dubai offers an opportunity for those seeking meaningful change to explore new possibilities in their lives.

Set for January 25-26, 2025, at The Bristol Hotel, Dubai, those interested may register at mjsglobalinnovations.com/akonamanmunadubai