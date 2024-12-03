Filipino Americans in Bahrain celebrate Thanksgiving

The Filipino-American community in Bahrain gathered together to celebrate Thanksgiving, marking the occasion with a heartwarming dinner reflective of both Filipino and American cultures.

A dinner feast, toasting up warmth and hospitality was hosted by Joselito Sarmiento, the Vice President Internal of the Filipino American Association of Bahrain (Fil Am Bahrain) at his residence in Juffair. Professionals and families came together in a solid proof of strong unity and solidarity.

Mr. Sarmiento extended his gratitude to all the guests who attended the dinner: “Despite being far from our homeland, we came into one spirit of gratitude, celebrating this occasion with glee and conviviality.”

He further added that “we may be living thousands of miles away from our families in the Philippines and the U.S., but this event reminded us that we still have much to be thankful for, especially the friendships and support we have found here in Bahrain.”

“Giving thanks to the Lord for His goodness and of course appreciating my family for their love and support, I miss eating together with my family at one table. Sharing stories of success and blessings we have received from the Lord. I miss having a wonderful time with my whole family on Thanksgiving,” Romeo Tagulao, treasurer of Fil Am Bahrain said.

One of the visitors, Dr. Kristin Curay Villanueva, a general dentistm said: “Thanksgiving for me is an opportunity for family, friends and loved ones to come together celebrating connections, achievements, simple joys, and blessings. It is about sharing stories of ethereal moments and timeless memories while reflecting on kindness and generosity towards others in need making it a goal every year to do a profound impact on someone’s life and create a ripple effect of love and positivity.”

Dr. Villanueva has been supporting not only the Fil Am Bahrain on their charitable causes and medical missions but also participates in volunteer work in various group of communities in Bahrain.

During the dinner, a delightful fusion of Filipino and American culinary traditions was served.

Members of Fil Am Bahrain came together to celebrate this cherished American tradition, bringing a sense of home and community. The gathering was filled with joy and fellowship, allowing them to celebrate the core values of gratitude and togetherness in the absence of their families.

Over the years, there has been a very active Filipino-American community in Bahrain working in various sectors. Thanksgiving dinner has been one of many events that constantly remind them of the essence of togetherness and bonding across cultural and geographical boundaries.

Thanksgiving, although primarily an American holiday has been adopted by Filipino Americans in Bahrain, who celebrate it in ways that reflect their experiences as overseas workers, just like most expatriates around the world.

It reminds them that what is essential in the holiday is not the sumptuous food but the association with other people, highlighting how these interactions shape their lives.